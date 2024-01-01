to the rescue
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
Project Street Vet Is Helping Unhoused Pets—And Their Parents
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
No Dogs Left Behind Faces Harsh Realities to Save the Pups Who Need It Most
The rescue organization’s founder Jeff Berri needs your help to save dogs from horrific conditions and giving them a much-deserved new start.
Sir Darius Brown Makes Rescue Work Look Positively Dapper
This Obama-endorsed, teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.
Meet This Colony of Accidentally Insta-Famous Cats
How one cat colony inspired their hundreds of thousands of social media followers to care about cat rescue — and became superstars in the process.
The Fiction of “Unadoptable” Shelter Dogs
Wolf Mother K9 founder Saharai Salazar on misunderstood behaviors, giving every pup a chance, and the need for more empathy.
Calling All LA Cat Lovers
If you can adopt, foster, or donate, Stray Cat Alliance needs your help to care for a “tsunami of kittens.”
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
How Sassee Walker Is Single-Handedly Saving Brooklyn’s Neediest Cats
“I have the tools to make these cats’ lives better and I use them. I have to.”
The Brooklyn Cat Cafe Is Like Something Out of a Hollywood Rom-Com
NYC’s only nonprofit cat cafe is almost too good to be real. Catch their Feline Film Festival this Saturday, June 10.
It Takes (More Than) a Village to Save a Puppy
How women from around the world came together to save an abused, quadruple-amputee puppy.
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
The House That Moses Built
The Mr. Mo Project makes dogs’ golden years their happiest ones.
How Korean K9 Gives Dogs Rescued From the Meat Trade a Second Shot at Life
The rescue’s founder, Gina Boehler, on her mission to help these pups start over.
CARE Is Amplifying BIPOC Voices to Keep People and Pets Together
“We don’t consider what we are doing animal welfare work. We are taking a holistic approach to well-being for animals and humans.”
“My Pit Bull is Family” Fights For the Big Little Guys
The fair-housing org’s journey from bumper stickers to databases.
How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder
Further proof that you can — and should — adopt rescued designer dogs.
Pinups for Pitbulls Rolls Up the Victory Curls For the Pups Who Need It Most
Back in the day, pinup models donned their victory rolls to boost wartime spirits. Now, they do it to advocate for a much-maligned dog breed. Deirdre Franklin, the founder of Pinups for Pitbulls, explains how a burlesque hobby evolved into a life-saving non-profit.
Pups Without Borders: It All Started With a (Dog Named) Storm
Eve Bañuelos on how a pregnant dog and a pandemic layoff inspired her to start an organization that rescues dogs in California and Mexico as shelters overflow.
As Shelters Fill Up With Dogs, The Animal Pad Volunteers Roll Up Their Sleeves
The San Diego-based rescue’s 300 volunteers take saving Mexican street dogs as seriously as a full-time job (but have fun doing it).
Mission Meow Has a Clever (Cat-Like) Approach to Fundraising
Because rescue kitties deserve your crowdfunding cash, too.
How the “Reservation Dogs” Set Became a Makeshift Oklahoma Dog Rescue
Filmmakers Brit and Taylor Hensel on their side hustle to save real life “rez dogs.”
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
At Badass Rescue, You Can Get a Private Concert From Joni Mitchell
In barks. She’s a dog. Was that not clear?
Pilots to the Rescue Has Flown Nearly 400 Animals to Safety This Year
With the help of flight, this nonprofit is saving animals and relocating them to loving homes across the country.
How Pets for Life Is Breaking Down the Biggest Barrier to Pet Parenthood: Money
Tens of millions of pet parents experience poverty. Pets for Life helps these families receive the care they need for their furriest members.
Meet Andrew Kushnir, “the Nomad Vet” Helping Refugee Pets in Ukraine
The veterinarian on helping out, making a difference, and the finer things in life (mostly dogs and music).
How a Grumpy Old Cat Is Winning the Internet for a Good Cause
Angela Rafuse on how her grandfather’s cat inspired her to start a nonprofit and find new homes for the cats of terminally ill pet parents.
Off Broadway: Muddy Paws’ Founder Went From Musician to Matchmaker
Rachael Ziering walked away from a career on Broadway to make the pet adoption process more inclusive.
Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Started an Animal Rescue
“With ShapoShelter, we’re going to highlight the stories of these poor animals that can’t tell their own stories in the hopes of finding them new homes.”
Dr. Kwane Hits the Streets to Treat Unhoused People’s Pets
“The Street Vet” on his heroic work and how you can help.
Victoria Lily Shaffer Wrote the Book on Dog Rescue
How the author and founder of Pup Culture Rescue is fusing her experience in the entertainment industry with her passion for animal advocacy.
For Abdul Hawramani, Playing with Kittens Is All in a Day’s Work
The Insta-famous cat dad on fostering 40 kittens, changing stereotypes, and everything you need to know about adopting.
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw Is Fostering a Movement
The lion-hearted animal advocate on rescuing her first kitten in a tree, designing an orphaned animal nursery, and becoming an Instagram sensation.
Zach Skow’s Dogs Saved His Life. Now He’s Returning the Favor
The founder of Marley’s Mutts and the Pawsitive Change Program on fighting for the underdog, creating hope for people and pets, and rescuing animals from California to Kabul.
Sterling “TrapKing” Davis is Going Global
The rapper-turned-trapper quit his music career to start a cat rescue, has saved the lives of thousands of strays, and is promoting diversity in the animal welfare world. This spring, he’s taking things international.
How Insta-famous Cat, Smush, Uses Social Media for Good
A loud-mouthed, bread-stealing feline with a cleft lip is saving cats around the world.
Leave No Paws Behind Ensures Military Pets Can Stay With Their People
The organization provides transportation funds so military families and their pets can be what they like best: together.
Comedian Rebecca Corry Stands Up for Pit Bulls
“Comedy and entertainment — that’s my passion. But my purpose in life is saving dogs. And somehow I have managed to combine the two.”
How Flatbush Cats Is Saving Brooklyn’s Strays
Ad agency strategist Will Zweigart founded a nonprofit to tackle the neighborhood’s street cat epidemic.
Keeping Finn’s Henry Friedman Calls From the Road to Talk Van Life & Dog Rescue
“I do enjoy this nomadic lifestyle, but we don’t just go to Mexico to enjoy the beaches. We’re there to help dogs, make donations, make a difference — which, for me, adds a lot more meaning to traveling around in a van.”
Downtown Dog Rescue is Helping Dogs Stay Out of Shelters
Working to keep low-income and homeless people and their pets together.
The Beagle Freedom Project
Helps ease retired lab Beagles into new lives, and a whole new world.