life with pets
Let's talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that's not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours.
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
A Man With a Guide Dog Was Denied Entry to a Seattle Restaurant—Now His Story Is Going Viral
The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.