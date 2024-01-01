Life with Pets · The Wildest

lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

an illustration of people watching tv with their dog

Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

At 28.76 seconds, Nimble has made history! Nimble is the FIRST 12” winner to be named both Westminster Masters Agility Champion AND All-American Champion.

The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

Paul Castle with his service dog

The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.

a dog licking one person while another peron watches grumpily

Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.

National Rescue Dog Show

We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.

Happy Wedding Couple Holding Dog

One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.

Woman looking for her missing dog.

New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.

Happy black woman stroking her white dog while resting on sofa at home

Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

a person holding a dog collar

More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.

a woman in sunglasses cuddling a dog surrounded by LA imagery: an LA sign, a skateboarder, a beach, a taco truck

From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.

Woman petting her small service dog.

The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.

A Sago Palm in a white pot against a grey brick background

It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.

