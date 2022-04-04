Animal Advocacy · The Wildest

lifestyle

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the United States.

The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.

National Rescue Dog Show

We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.

Dog in Flood Waters.

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

Young happy stylish woman plays with her fluffy white dog at home.

I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, pauses while speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.

Tom Holland's dog, Tessa, has passed away.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.

The Animal Welfare Act is meant to protect over a million animals housed in puppy mills, roadside zoos and research facilities across the U.S.

Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

Pit Bull chained up outside in a dirty yard.

TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

Three-legged Boxer mix playing with a tennis ball at a dog park.

“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”

No Dogs Left Behind organization and a rescued small fluffy dog.

The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.

JT Brubaker from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bucco the dog.

To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.

two people bonding and smiling over a dog

Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.


Douglas Thron, in his rescue pilot uniform hugging a rescued black cat to his chest outside

ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.

Man in military uniform with German shepherd dog outdoors.

“Our job is to let them relax. Let them just learn how to be a dog.”

2 Golden Retriever puppies in a crate

The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks. 

The must-have florence by mills pet collection by Millie Bobby Brown.

The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.

Kassidi and her Pit Bull dog Ginger.

Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.

ASPCA response team has been on the ground assisting in the rescue of over 90 maltreated dogs in Vernon Township, New Jersey.

The pups are receiving medical attention thanks to intervention from the ASPCA.

