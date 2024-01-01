Laura Stampler is a freelance writer and the author of Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies. Formerly a reporter at Time magazine, Business Insider, and HuffPost, she has also written for Fortune, the LA Times, Vulture, Women's Health, Teen Vogue, WP Creative Studio, and various brands. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, toddler, and rescue Chihuahua, Mr. Cuddles, who is currently pursuing his doctorate in the art of being a very good boy.