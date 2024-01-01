Articles by Sheila Pell
Sheila Pell
Sheila Pell is a freelance journalist who frequently writes about environmental issues. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Modern Farmer, San Diego Reader, The Bark, and American Forests. She lives in northern California with her husband and two large dogs.
- health
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
- health
The Definitive Guide to Choosing Safe Dog Toys
Tips for pet parents who want their pups to have safe fun.
Tips for pet parents who want their pups to have safe fun.
- health
Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
This stuff is already popping up across the U.S., and it’s super dangerous for your dog.
This stuff is already popping up across the U.S., and it’s super dangerous for your dog.
- health
Why Foxtails Are So Dangerous for Your Dog
Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.
Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.
- behavior
Learn Leash Belay for Strong Pulling Dogs
This rock-climbing technique can take your dog-walking skills to the next level.
This rock-climbing technique can take your dog-walking skills to the next level.
- lifestyle
Downtown Dog Rescue is Helping Dogs Stay Out of Shelters
Working to keep low-income and homeless people and their pets together.
Working to keep low-income and homeless people and their pets together.
- health
Keep Your Dog Safe With These Tick Prevention Tips
Simple preventive steps can go a long way toward offsetting their threats
Simple preventive steps can go a long way toward offsetting their threats
- nutrition
Are GMO Foods Safe For Your Dog?
Holistic vet Robert Silver breaks it down.
Holistic vet Robert Silver breaks it down.
- health
Helping Rottweilers Reach Their Senior Years
Tracking the oldest living Rottweilers.
Tracking the oldest living Rottweilers.
- health
Bone Regeneration: From Science Fiction to Fact
Veterinarians help suffering dogs by regrowing bones.
Veterinarians help suffering dogs by regrowing bones.
- lifestyle
Why (Certain) Dog Breeds Are Not Allowed and How to Prepare For a Move With One
Insurance companies’ breed-restriction lists take a bite out of housing options
Insurance companies’ breed-restriction lists take a bite out of housing options
- health
BPA Linked to Health Concerns in Dogs
Plastics and endocrine-disrupting chemicals raise red flags.
Plastics and endocrine-disrupting chemicals raise red flags.