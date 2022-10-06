Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You and your pet can agree on one thing: “Play” is a very good word. “Work” might be the reason your pet gets to live their lavish life and has all those toys in the first place, but that’s your problem, not theirs. All your pet wants to do is play with their favorite feather toy, pretend-stalk you down the hall, go for a walk, or chase a ball or frisbee on the beach opens in a new tab or dog run — and they want you to do it all with them.

But sometimes, “work” gets in the way of “play,” and you have to focus on your laptop instead of your dog’s favorite rope toy or your cat’s cutest fuzzy glitter ball. In times like these, your pet has to take playtime into their own paws. Below, we have a selection of toys that are perfect for the days you can put that laptop away — and the days you need your pet to entertain themselves. Either way, ready, set, go: It’s play time.

opens in a new tab Ocatnip Dreamy Feather + Wand Stick opens in a new tab $ 25 Ever wondered why your cat seems offended by a felt mouse but will ambush a feathered lure like a tiger shark? According to certified cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado opens in a new tab , “All cats have the instinct to hunt, and play behavior is an expression of their hunting instincts, just directed towards toys instead of prey. [So] it makes sense that cats would prefer toys that resemble prey animals in different ways — toys that move easily when touched, toys that have fur or other interesting textures, and toys that have tails or that appear to look like a bird.” That’s why cats respond more to toys attached to a wand that pet parents can manipulate to move in ways prey naturally does in the wild. This handmade wand by year-old, Los Angeles-based brand Ocatnip comes with four pastel-hued feather teasers and tiny bells, and is approved by the founder’s discerning product testers — her adopted cats Brunello, Linguini, and Toast (a.k.a. BLT). —Avery Felman $25 at Ocatnip opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Modern Pet Co. Busy Buddy Bone Toy opens in a new tab $ 10 Are power chewers opens in a new tab made or born? Either way, a nyone who pet parents one knows how difficult it can be to find a toy that lasts longer than a few days, if not minutes — which is a pain in the butt and bank account. “S ome dogs just like to chew hard, other times it can be related to anxiety ,” veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy tells The Wildest. “If a dog is chewing for self-stimulation or exploration, provide toys that are strong and difficult to destroy.” Though the existence of one truly indestructible toy is a myth, Modern Pet Co.’s Busy Buddy Bone stands the test of time. This geometric dog bone is made of rubber so durable it’ll withstand the best efforts of dogs whose bites are stronger than their barks. It can be stuffed with treats for added mental enrichment, and its angular design may even help clean their teeth. Available in myriad colors, it’s also oh-so-Instagrammable. —Sean Zucker $10 at Modern Pet Co. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Injoya Pizza Snuffle Mat opens in a new tab $ 45 There are few things New Yorkers love more than our pets and pizza, and you can find an adorable combination of these two Empire State staples in Injoya’s pizza-shaped snuffle mat. Snuffle mats are essentially 3D rugs that enhance the feeding process for our pups, making it more fun and rewarding. “Snuffle mats are a great way to provide enrichment and entertainment by helping dogs use their amazing sense of smell to find the hidden food,” veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy opens in a new tab tells The Wildest. “Sniff-based mental stimulation can help promote overall relaxation in dogs, as well.” Injoya’s ‘za-inspired option is machine washable, made of non-toxic materials, and the mat’s non-slip base will help minimize any mess or movement. There are even squeakers inside two removable “slices” at each end to entice dogs who do not share my enthusiasm for cheese and dough. —SZ $45 at Shop Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

