service dog
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- lifestyle
A Man With a Guide Dog Was Denied Entry to a Seattle Restaurant—Now His Story Is Going Viral
The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.
- lifestyle
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
- lifestyle
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
You Can’t Fly With Your Your ESA, But Your PSD Is Welcome on a Plane
Find out how here, including what the heck those acronyms mean.
- lifestyle
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
- lifestyle
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer.
- lifestyle
Meet Maverick: Winner of the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Award
Maverick is a Great Dane therapy dog with a “superpower” to help military vets deal with trauma.
- lifestyle
How Service Dogs Can Ease Veterans’ PTSD
According to a study, trained service dogs can interrupt panic attacks, wake veterans from nightmares, and more.
- lifestyle
Honoring the Rescue Dogs of 9/11
The Wildest pays tribute to the pups who risked their lives to save others 22 years ago.
- lifestyle
10 Misconceptions About Service Dogs and Their Remarkable Partners
No, you can’t pet them when their human isn’t looking.
- lifestyle
“Four-Legged Hero” Wilson the Search Dog Remains Missing
A Belgian Shepherd who rescued four kids lost in the Amazon rainforest has disappeared into the jungle.
- lifestyle
Pirate the Pit Bull Is Asha Leo’s “Person”
How the Pit Bull advocate is bolstered by her Instagram-famous psychiatric support dog.
- lifestyle
Kate Mara Is Funding the Adoption Fees of 10 Georgia Pups Who Need Homes
The dogs are graduates of Canine CellMates’ alternative sentencing program, which pairs dogs with people charged with felonies in Fulton County, Georgia.
- behavior
5 Places Where Therapy Dogs Do Their Best Work
At airports, hospitals, schools, and more, therapy dogs make things better.
- lifestyle
10 Places Where Your ESA Is — and Is Not — Allowed
Not every public place allows ESAs — but there are ways to advocate for yourself and your needs when your pup or other ESA is not on the guest list.
- lifestyle
How to Register Your Dog as a Service Dog
The short answer: No animal registration is required, but service dogs still need to be properly trained.
- behavior
COVID-19 Isn’t Going Anywhere. Enter Dogs Who Can Sniff It Out
The answer to every (seemingly never-ending) crisis: Dogs.
- lifestyle
On the Autism Spectrum? Get a Dog
Dr. Annie Bowes, a veterinarian on the spectrum, explains: “Dogs sense the world like we do, and don’t judge us.”
- lifestyle
Leave No Paws Behind Ensures Military Pets Can Stay With Their People
The organization provides transportation funds so military families and their pets can be what they like best: together.
- behavior
Are There Differences Between Guide Dog Breeds?
From puppy to partner, guide dogs are a special breed.