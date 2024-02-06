Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A new cat parent faces a few important decisions: wet food or dry, how many toys to buy (correct answer: all the toys opens in a new tab ), and will your kitty be allowed to roam freely on your kitchen counters? (Good luck, if you decide that last one is a no for you.) And there's another, more urgent consideration, as well — one that directly impacts the aesthetics, and possibly the smell, of your home. What kind of litter box opens in a new tab will you provide for your new family member?

Most people prefer to keep pee and poo under cover, but selecting the appropriate litter box cover for your home and cat involves considerations beyond mere aesthetics. First, assess your cat’s preferences and habits. Some cats may prefer open, uncovered litter boxes, while others might appreciate more privacy provided by covered options opens in a new tab .

Consider the size of the litter box and cover to ensure it accommodates your cat comfortably. Ventilation is crucial to prevent odors from accumulating, so choose a cover with proper airflow. Easy access for cleaning is also essential; opt for covers that can be easily lifted or removed. Additionally, keep in mind your home’s layout and available space.

If you’re in the market for a cat litter box cover, we've rounded up a list of options to fit a variety of budgets, spaces, and needs.

Our favorite litter box covers

The type of litter box cover you need will depend on the type of litter box you have. While some covers are meant to be used with any litter tray, others are brand-specific. Below, you’ll find an extra-large option with a swing-top door for easy scooping, one to fit a Litter Genie opens in a new tab litter box, and a curtained option perfect for cats camping out in the bathroom opens in a new tab .

opens in a new tab So Phresh Flip Top Cat Litter Box Hood opens in a new tab $ 36 This extra-large litter box cover has a flip top so you can easily scoop it out without removing the whole thing. A carbon filter helps keep things smelling fresh, and the handle and clips let you carry it from one place to another — handy if you’re trying to find the perfect spot to keep it. $36 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Litter box cover furniture

There’s no question that cats elevate the aesthetics of any space — but their litter boxes? Not so much. Fortunately, there are ways to make your cat’s bathroom blend right in with the surrounding space, and even elevate its style. These litter boxes double as furniture, so it’s easy to incorporate them into your home’s interior design (especially if you have more than one cat, and therefore need more than one litter box opens in a new tab ).

opens in a new tab Baxton Studio Oak Sadie Cat House Litter Box Enclosure opens in a new tab $ 146 This one is a stunner. Wooden slats and angled legs add flair to this litter box cover that looks like a stylish side table. Your cat goes in the side entrance and has plenty of room to do what they need to do in private. The slats let air circulate to prevent odor buildup. Note that you’ll have to put this one together yourself, and a litter box is not included. $146 at Petco opens in a new tab

Litter boxes with covers

Looking for a litter box with a cover but want a simple, no-fuss option? Many litter boxes come with their own covers so you don’t have to guess about which one will fit or put together a new piece of furniture. One of these will fit the bill.

opens in a new tab PawHut Hooded Cat Litter Box opens in a new tab $ 50 This looks more like a little cat house than a litter box, with its square, stylish design. There’s a front door and a top door, so your kitty can go in the front and pop out the top. A drawer at the bottom pulls out for scooping and litter-changing. It's fully enclosed to prevent splashing and keep smells contained. $50 at Amazon opens in a new tab

PetSafe litter box covers

If you’ve got a PetSafe brand litter box, you’ve got a couple of options for a cover: a top-entry cover, or one with a traditional front entrance. Both are affordable and well-reviewed, so it’ll come down to which one your cat seems to prefer.

Cove and Litter Robot litter box covers

If you have a Cove litter box opens in a new tab , made by Tuft & Paw, or a Cove litter box dupe, you might be wishing for a cover to give your cat a little more privacy, or for aesthetic reasons. Tuft & Paw also sells a gorgeous piece of litter box cover furniture, the Haven — but you can also use one of the other litter box covers featured above, or a different piece of litter box cover furniture. (Or DIY it — see below!)

The Litter Robot is another matter: If you have one of these, you don’t need a cover, because it’s all one big dome that cycles itself. Therefore, a Litter Robot box cover doesn’t exist, and doesn’t need to! Curious about automatic litter boxes? Check out this review opens in a new tab — and keep in mind, the Litter Robot isn’t the only automatic litter box opens in a new tab in the game.

DIY litter box covers

Feel like getting crafty? Whether you're looking to save money or you just prefer to make your own, unique DIY litter box cover, you’ve got plenty of options. Hit up YouTube for some tutorials: We like this IKEA hack opens in a new tab , and this one opens in a new tab that uses a piece of storage furniture many of us may have stashed in a garage or basement already. TikTok is another great resource for DIY litter box cover ideas: This one is great opens in a new tab for inspo (even if you can’t thrift an antique chest, you might find something similar), and this one doubles as a opens in a new tab (fake) planter.

What to consider when choosing a litter box cover

When you’re deciding what your litter setup should be, and potentially shopping for a litter box cover, think about a few things:

How big is your cat? Do you need a roomy litter box, or will a smaller box work?

Do you have more than one cat? Experts say opens in a new tab to go by the “N+1” rule, where N is the number of cats. Two cats? You need three litter boxes.

Where will the litter box go? Would it make sense to get a nice piece of litter box furniture that can double as a side table, or do you need a litter box that will fit in a corner?

FAQs (People also ask):

Should I refrain from covering my cat’s litter box?

As much as we cat parents might prefer to keep the whole poop situation under cover, a covered litter box won’t work for every cat family. Cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt, founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates opens in a new tab , explains: “In nature, cats are vulnerable when eliminating. They instinctively like to be able to scan in all directions to see threats, so some cats feel ill at ease in a covered box.”

Covered litter boxes may also trap odor, Quandt says “making them less appealing to cats and making you scoop more often.” On the other hand, a covered box helps keep litter and pee inside the box, “but a high-walled open box helps with that, too.”

What if my cat doesn’t like using a covered litter box?

Dr. Kelly Diehl, Senior Director Of Science Communication at Morris Animal Foundation opens in a new tab , has been a veterinarian for 35 years and a cat parent for 55. She says she doesn’t generally recommend covered litter boxes, explaining that “many cats simply don't like them.” If your cat shows signs of not wanting to use a covered litter box (namely, not pooping and peeing in it opens in a new tab ), you’ll have to find a way to make an uncovered box work in your home.

Should I be concerned if my cat is not covering their poop?

Cats generally cover up their business when they’re done, often digging into the litter and flinging it around in their haste to keep things clean. But this isn’t always the case! Should you be worried if your cat is leaving their poop right out in the open opens in a new tab ?

“Right now, I have one kitty who is very careful about covering his stool and another kitty who is not — and they're brother and sister, raised together!” Diehl says. But she says this isn’t cause for concern. “I don’t typically worry about this unless I have a client who says the litter box behavior has suddenly changed for their kitty.”

How often should you clean your cat’s litter box?

“As often as you can!” Diel says. “As a cat owner as well as a veterinarian, I’ve had cats who are very finicky about the cleanliness of their box and will start soiling outside the box if it is not clean — and I’ve had other cats who were not nearly as picky.”

The bottom line? “I recommend scooping each litter box at least once daily (we actually scoop our boxes two to three times a day in my house) and clean the whole box at least once a week,” Diehl says.