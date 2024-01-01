Articles by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
- behavior
Can Cats Snore?
Cats—they’re just like us.
Cats—they’re just like us.
- shopping
The Best Diaper Options for Kittens in 2024
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- shopping
The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2024
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
- shopping
The Best Pet-Safe Floor Cleaners
Because messes come with the territory.
Because messes come with the territory.
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes.
Help your little one learn the ropes.
- shopping
The Best Litter Box Covers in 2024
Cover that sh*t up.
Cover that sh*t up.
- nutrition
How Many Cups Are in a Pound of Dog Food?
Figure out how long that big bag will last you.
Figure out how long that big bag will last you.
- behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
The better question is should they?
- behavior
Can Cats Have Nightmares?
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier.
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier.
- behavior
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
- grooming
The 15 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2024
Level up your grooming game.
Level up your grooming game.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- behavior
Can Dogs Sleep With Their Eyes Open?
Dogs: They’re not just like us.
Dogs: They’re not just like us.
- behavior
Why Is My Puppy Whining?
It’s the saddest sound in the world.
It’s the saddest sound in the world.
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.