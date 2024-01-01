Anxiety & Separation Anxiety · The Wildest

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Large brown dog looking at vacuum cleaner.

Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!


Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

New Dog Training Program

Try these free training programs from our friends at Dogo to help with new dog life and basic obedience.

Start Training
Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.

Man holds his fluffy white dog outside.

A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.


A dog resting its face on a wooden table.

A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.

Girls Playing With Their Dog At The Park

New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.

A Terrier Puppy With Spots And Big Ears Chews On Their Paws.

And when will it stop?

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Young smiling female owner sitting on leather chair and embracing cute beige Cocker Spaniel dog.

It’s normal to worry—but your pup might need some space.

dog with greying muzzle on sofa with person

And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.


Dog Seeking Attention Owner Working On Laptop.

Your dog’s Velcro habits are cute—but not always convenient.

Big Ginger Cat With Belly Up On Bed.

Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.

Woman in a white sweater hugging her cat next to a window

Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.

