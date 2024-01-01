Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
basic obedience & training
Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
New Dog Training 101
Look, new dogs are cute. But they’re also little alien monsters who have descended to destroy our furniture and our sleep. Still, we love them. Luckily, this program covers all the basics, from potty training to proper socialization—all through positive reinforcement. Time to stock up on treats!Start Trainingopens in a new tab
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
It’s the key to a happy cat.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.