behavior

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

Woman hugging her dog.

Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.

Cat kneading pet parent

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

Large brown dog looking at vacuum cleaner.

Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!


Woman and dog in lavender field.

So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.

Bengal cat with a calculator, bills and coins on the background of the room.

They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.

Young happy stylish woman plays with her fluffy white dog at home.

I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.

Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

Woman sleeping with her large brown dog in bed.

Or is this something you only think is happening?

Dog sniffing ground next to owner.

Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.


illustration of a dog in a pool with a pink hat and pink shoes

If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.


an orange cat with a purple-and-red night sky in the background

Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?

Dog in the sand smiling at the camera

There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.

Young girl cuddling and holding her cute cat.

Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?

dog parent looking at a night sky with their dog

A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.

More in Behavior

anxiety & separation anxietybasic obedience & trainingbehavioral issues