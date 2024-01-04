Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
puppy
Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
Don’t let your new dog walk you.
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
And what you should expect after they receive it.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.