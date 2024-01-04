Puppy · The Wildest

Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Woman playing with her puppy.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Two Dogs Sitting in Back Yard.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

a puppy chewing a chew-safe bone

Give them an alternative to your shoes.

white-and-black dog sleeping in crate

It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.

Person walking their dog in the street

Don’t let your new dog walk you.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Golden retriever puppy upside down playing with a mans hands and attempting to play bite.

Those little razor teeth are no fun.

Mother dog and her puppy.

Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.

Man holding small brown puppy.

And what you should expect after they receive it.

Girl sitting on couch hugging her playful dog with the window open to outside

For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

Woman training cute white puppy to behave and new tricks in summer meadow.

It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why. 


Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

Woman holding her puppy in her lap while he tries to bite her.

Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.

Smiling couple sitting on sofa with two playful labrador puppies.

Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.

African American woman with floral arm tattoos and short curly hair laughing with joy while holding her small Chihuahua dog outside

Turn those barks and meows into namastes.

Dog training at leash with a puppy.

Yes, it is possible.

Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

Young woman is hugging her Rottweiler dog while they sit outside on the street.

In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.

dog near pee spot on carpet

The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.

Poodle overlaid on space and galaxy imagery in a retro portrait style

Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.

Bodil Jane illustration, someone waters a garden with a brown dog in it

Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.

