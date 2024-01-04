Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Give them an alternative to your shoes.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Those little razor teeth are no fun.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

Don’t let your new dog walk you.

It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.

health When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom? Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.

health When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot? And what you should expect after they receive it.

behavior How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

lifestyle 7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.

lifestyle Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.