Articles by Nancy Kay, DVM
Nancy Kay, DVM
Nancy Kay, DVM is a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. She was a recipient of AAHA’s Animal Welfare and Humane Ethics Award and is the author of Speaking for Spot.
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumors
Here’s why you (probably) shouldn’t worry.
9 Tips For Saving Money At the Vet
Ways to lower your bill — without compromising your pet’s health.
Dogs and Wild Mushrooms Don’t Mix
Poisonous species are more common than you might think.
Pet Check-Up: 10 Tips for a Better Vet Visit
Become an advocate for your pet during their vet check-ups.
Communicating With Your Vet Even Better Than With Your Pet
Is emailing your vet a reasonable expectation?
