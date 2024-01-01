vitamins & supplements
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
6 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.
