nutrition

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Orange cat looking at peanuts on table.

They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.

Woman offering broccoli to her black cat.

They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...

Cat sniffing French fries on dinner table.

They just want a little bite...

Cat eating cucumber.

We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.

Woman feeding her cat buttered toast for breakfast.

 Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.

Detail Of Cat Licking Yogurt From Jar On Balcony.

A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.

A beautiful fat white cat sniffs a wicker basket of sweet potatoes.

Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.

Cat is interested of fresh cooked shrimp.

They definitely want to...

Woman Sitting On Couch Petting Cat, drinking hot cocoa with marshmallows.

These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).

an orange and brown cat nibbles corn on the cob

A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.

Woman feeding her puffy cat at the table.

We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?

