Basic Obedience & Training · The Wildest

Skip to main content

behavior

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.

New Dog Training 101

Look, new dogs are cute. But they’re also little alien monsters who have descended to destroy our furniture and our sleep. Still, we love them. Luckily, this program covers all the basics, from potty training to proper socialization—all through positive reinforcement. Time to stock up on treats!

Start Training
A Burma breed cat on a leashed harness sitting near a feet of a girl at a pedestrian crossing.

Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.

Bodil Jane illustration, someone waters a garden with a brown dog in it

Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.

White Cat And His Reflection On Window While He Stares At The Outside.

The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).

Woman playing with a black kitten.

Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.

Woman playing with her cat and dog.

Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.

A brunnette woman petting her black cat sitting on her desk while she prepares to give him a pill

Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

two cats sharing litter box

The better question is should they?

Woman with cat posing near Christmas tree at home.

It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).

Taylor Swift is TIME Person of The Year.

Maybe even better.

A gray cat in a tan cat carrier

Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.

A woman with curly black hair sitting in front of a dark purple and yellow backdrop while looking down affectionately at her two cats sitting on her lap

If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of skepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease.

White cat with black head spots standing in front of verbal buttons on the living room floor

Cat behaviorist Kristiina Wilson and her viral cat, Steve, are successfully communicating with speech buttons.

More in Behavior

anxiety & separation anxietybehavior & body languagebehavioral issues