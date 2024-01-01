And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.
basic obedience & training
Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.
It’s the key to a happy cat.
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
New Dog Training 101
New Dog Training 101

Look, new dogs are cute. But they're also little alien monsters who have descended to destroy our furniture and our sleep. Still, we love them. Luckily, this program covers all the basics, from potty training to proper socialization—all through positive reinforcement. Time to stock up on treats!
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
Ask a Vet
Ask a Vet

Pet health question that's not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
Maybe even better.
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of skepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease.
Cat behaviorist Kristiina Wilson and her viral cat, Steve, are successfully communicating with speech buttons.