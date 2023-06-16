behavioral issues

Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
Skip to main content
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
It’s the key to a happy cat.
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things.
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
Ring in 2024 with a party that doesn’t involve your cat pouncing on your pals during their New Year’s kiss.
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
Try these free training programs from our friends at Dogo to help with new dog life and basic obedience.Start Trainingopens in a new tab
There’s more to it than what you learned in health class.
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
And how to fix them.
Your kitty’s an explorer. Just keep their expeditions indoors.
And how you can encourage them to cover up after doing their business.
How to help your kitty warm up to your S.O.