behavior

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

Woman watching cat on her bed.

It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

cat biting person's hand

Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.

A calico tabby kitten chewing and tearing a roll of toilet tissue.

How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things.

A cute orange tabby kitten playing with feathers.

Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.

Three women dressed in fashionable outfits sitting on a black couch at a party with blue and silver star balloons in the background while one woman holds a grey Sphynx cat in her arms

Ring in 2024 with a party that doesn’t involve your cat pouncing on your pals during their New Year’s kiss.

Woman with cat posing near Christmas tree at home.

It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).

Male and female cat lying side by side.

There’s more to it than what you learned in health class.

A cat laying on a binder chewing on a pen.

If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...

Black and white cat in a shelter

And how to fix them.

Gray and white cat walking out the door

Your kitty’s an explorer. Just keep their expeditions indoors.

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

And how you can encourage them to cover up after doing their business.

Cat hissing at a person attempting to pet its cheek

How to help your kitty warm up to your S.O.

