behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

Cat kneading pet parent

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

Bengal cat with a calculator, bills and coins on the background of the room.

They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.

illustration of a dog in a pool with a pink hat and pink shoes

If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.


an orange cat with a purple-and-red night sky in the background

Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?

Young girl cuddling and holding her cute cat.

Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?

dog parent looking at a night sky with their dog

A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.

Ginger cat mom and kitten resting.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

Woman on her phone sitting on couch while cat watches.

It’s not all in your head.

A young girl brushing her teeth while her cat watches.

Uh, may I help you?

Woman trying to hug a grumpy orange cat.

We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.

cat meowing

How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.

Scared black cat standing on couch.

They do love to stare at absolutely nothing.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

