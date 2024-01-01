Anxiety & Separation Anxiety · The Wildest

behavior

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

Big Ginger Cat With Belly Up On Bed.

Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.

Woman in a white sweater hugging her cat next to a window

Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

An adorable young cat cuddling owner when owner is hugging without a carrier for reducing cat stress during car ride.

If your cat’s ripping their carrier to shreds, there might be an answer.

Beautiful young woman laughing happily with a cat on her head.

They’re never far away, but youd like a little distance.

cat with the crystal toy in pink

Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.

Cat stretching on blue bedding

Because New Year’s Eve is never a silent night.

A kitten sneaking up on a laser pointer with big, interested eyes.

People have opinions about this cat toy. Here’s what you need to know.

Two people walk their dogs in the park, surrounded by bikers, runners, and swimmers

It’s been three years since adoption rates spiked. Let’s check in on those pets.

A woman and a man grilling outside with a dog.

It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.

orange cat looking out window

Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help).

woman sits on a bed looking solemn, alongside her cat

Good thing they can’t talk about you in therapy.

