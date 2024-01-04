Kitten · The Wildest

Everything you need—advice on those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips, and more—to keep your kitten purring.

A hand holding a kitten with a cat tattooed at the hand.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.

cat getting a vaccine at the vet

A vet gets the facts straight.

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.

A kitten laying on a persons lap with their paws in the air.

Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?

Cat kneading pet parent

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.

And when can they have it?

Young woman showing gray kitten.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Bengal cat with a calculator, bills and coins on the background of the room.

They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.

Relaxed girl holding a black kitten near her face.

Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.

Ginger cat mom and kitten resting.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

Woman holding two young kittens.

And what you can do to help.

Large orange cat wearing a diaper.

Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).

cat meowing

How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

Woman holding brown kitten to her face.

Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.

cat staring at person on table

...Is it something you said?

Small orange cat in wooden litter box.

Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.

Bengal cat running on indoor wheel

Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.

Kittens and the Litter Robot kitty litter box.

Help your little one learn the ropes.

Bodil Jane illustration, someone waters a garden with a brown dog in it

Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.

A woman and her cat plays with the Vetreska heartpurrple cat climber.

They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.


Woman playing with a black kitten.

Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.

Newborn stray baby kitten, two weeks old adopted from the street in safe enviorment.

Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.

Man cuddling his gray cat.

You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?

Puppy eating his food next to the window.

Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.

A smiling veterinarian holding a cat

It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.

