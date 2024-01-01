Behavior & Body Language · The Wildest

behavior

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Woman hugging her dog.

Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.

Large brown dog looking at vacuum cleaner.

Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!


Woman and dog in lavender field.

So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.

Young happy stylish woman plays with her fluffy white dog at home.

I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.

Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

Woman sleeping with her large brown dog in bed.

Or is this something you only think is happening?

Dog sniffing ground next to owner.

Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.


illustration of a dog in a pool with a pink hat and pink shoes

If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.


Dog in the sand smiling at the camera

There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.

dog parent looking at a night sky with their dog

A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.

Save some for later, my dude!

Woman holding her puppy in her lap while he tries to bite her.

Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.

Woman and her dog playing with a ball.

Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.

Dog sitting under a person's legs looking up.

They are the cutest little shadow.

dog sneezing outside in grass

Other than to completely freak you out.

