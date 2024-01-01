behavior & body language

Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
Or is this something you only think is happening?
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
Can Dogs Smile?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
Save some for later, my dude!
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.
They are the cutest little shadow.
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.