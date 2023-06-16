Behavioral Issues · The Wildest

behavior

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Golden retriever puppy upside down playing with a mans hands and attempting to play bite.

Those little razor teeth are no fun.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.

Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, pauses while speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.

Woman training cute white puppy to behave and new tricks in summer meadow.

It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why. 


Dog Parson Russell Terrier breed is playing in green park with his owner.

That’s not food, bud.

Woman holding her puppy in her lap while he tries to bite her.

Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.

Puppy dog with guilty look lying on the floor.

Yes, we have to talk about it.

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

profile portrait of grumpy a ginger dog, inside on a golden retro velvet armchair

This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.

Labrador retriever licking their lips

What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.

Dog Barking In Nature Next To Its Owner.

Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.

Dog barking

The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.

Paw and Spin slow feeder bowl in baby pink with varying kinds of treats on and around it against a blue background

No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.

A dog looking up with a cute face

Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.

