behavior

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Woman teaching her dog how to stay.

The first rule of thumb for you: patience.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.

Two Dogs Sitting in Back Yard.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

Woman training cute white puppy to behave and new tricks in summer meadow.

It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why. 


Smiling couple sitting on sofa with two playful labrador puppies.

Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.

Dog training at leash with a puppy.

Yes, it is possible.

Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

Male Alaskan Malamute dog stands in the yard between the plants

Why it’s best to avoid these altogether.

A cute Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed dog listening with a head tilt.

I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?

profile portrait of grumpy a ginger dog, inside on a golden retro velvet armchair

This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.

