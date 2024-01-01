Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
Dog Behavior
Training a dog? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
basic obedience & training
Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
behavioral issues
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
behavior & body language
Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.
Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
anxiety & separation anxiety
Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
