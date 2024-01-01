Articles by Caitlin Stall-Paquet
Caitlin Stall-Paquet
Caitlin Stall-Paquet is a writer and editor who collaborates with Elle Canada, The Walrus, Xtra, and The Globe and Mail. She lives in Montreal with her husband and cat, Jeff. Follow her on Instagram @caitlinstallpopens in a new tab.
- shopping
7 Best Cat Backpacks — Taylor Swift Would Approve
From futuristic space capsules to performance sportswear-style gear.
- lifestyle
How Covid Changed My Relationship with My Cat
The pandemic turned me into a morning person and my cat into a mama’s boy.
