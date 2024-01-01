Best in Show 2022
Meet the 115 pet products that won The Wildest’s stamp of approval in 2022: spiffy sweaters, chic carriers, interactive toys, superfood treats, smoothing shampoos, and more.
share article
When five dogs, their zany parents, and stereotypically regimented handlers come together…wait, that’s the plot of Best in Show (2000). This is The Wildest’s ultimate roundup of all the best there is in pet care. And, just like Jennifer Coolidge and Parker Posey, we have come prepared with winners in every category (and rescue-animal models engineered to make you swoon). In our 2022 Best in Show guide, our writers and editors — including experts and real pet parents — have dug up the products that will enhance your pet’s life as they get spiffy, eat, play, walk, travel, and lounge with the best of them.
These days, being a top contender also means caring about the earth (a.k.a. your dog’s bathroom and the place your cat plots to dominate). If we’ve put our stamp of approval on a brand, you can be sure their commitment to sustainability got high scores in our book. We know a trendy color palette when we see one, so while being good for the planet, it’s also all very pretty.
Hang up the leash, sweep up the litter, and settle in for a nice cozy afternoon of shopping. Watch out for any wandering paws; it’s easy to get “add to cart” happy when everything on the screen is for you. By the time you’re done, your pet will be so well outfitted they will deserve a “best in show” ribbon every day of the week. And we know you’ll be happy to award it to them.
* Special thanks to Adopt-a-Petopens in a new tab for casting adoptable animal models.
Wearopens in a new tab
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the most, they could use a graphic sweater (or five!).
- Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater$65 at Little Beastopens in a new tab
- Ware of the Dog Colorblock Raincoat$64 at Ware of the Dog
- The Foggy Dog Flannel Bandana$26 at The Foggy Dogopens in a new tab
Walkopens in a new tab
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from dog collars and cat harnesses to cute kicks and treat pouches. You’ll both be the talk of the dog park every time you step out.
- Wild One Harness Walk Kit$98 at Wild One
- RIFRUF Caesar 1 Dog Sneakers$70 at RIFRUFopens in a new tab
- Found My Animal Rope Dog Leash$64 at Found My Animalopens in a new tab
Playopens in a new tab
Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.
- Up Dog The Odin Toy$20 at Up Dogopens in a new tab
- Merci Collective Crystal & Catnip Cat Toy$18 at Merci Collectiveopens in a new tab
- Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy$16 at Amazonopens in a new tab
Groomopens in a new tab
Your pet might like their natural scent, but you don’t. Here are supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and odor free).
- Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo$32 at Ouaiopens in a new tab
- Harry Barker Bamboo Pet Brush$24 at Harry Barkeropens in a new tab
- Pretty Litter Cat Litter$24 at PrettyLitter
Loungeopens in a new tab
Here are the beds, dog crates, cat towers, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.
- Mau Vevo Cat Bed$79 at Mauopens in a new tab
- Dusen Dusen Stripe Dog Bed$198 at Dusen Dusenopens in a new tab
- Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower$499 at Tuft and Pawopens in a new tab
Eatopens in a new tab
The treats, food, supplements, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.
- Mr. Dog Glass Bowl$350 at Mr. Dogopens in a new tab
- Botanical Bones Flower Power Treats$12 at Botanical Bonesopens in a new tab
- Finn Skin & Coat Supplement$27 at Amazonopens in a new tab
Travelopens in a new tab
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. You’re on the go with your best friend, and nothing can stop you.
- OWOW California No.415 Carrier$380 at OWOW Californiaopens in a new tab
- Roverlund Out-of-Office Insulated Pet Food Carry Case$39 at Roverlundopens in a new tab
- Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack$38 at Amazonopens in a new tab
Techopens in a new tab
From scientifically backed dog DNA tests to a wireless water fountain that will appease your finicky cat and a pet cam that helps you keep track of them all, here’s all the pet-parent tech you didn’t know you needed.
- Cheerble Intelligent Interactive Dog Toy$55 at Cheerbleopens in a new tab
- Whistle Limited Edition$99 at Whistleopens in a new tab
- Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In$199 at Amazonopens in a new tab
The Wildest
The Wildest editors.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
These Custom Gifts Will Have Your Pets Looking Like They Belong on “Gossip Girl”opens in a new tab
Monogrammed tote bags and personalized necklaces — Blair Waldorf who?