Cat Nutrition

Prep your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Cat sniffing French fries on dinner table.
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Potatoes?

They just want a little bite...

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.

And when can they have it?

A beautiful fat white cat sniffs a wicker basket of sweet potatoes.

Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.

Cat is interested of fresh cooked shrimp.

They definitely want to...

Wildly Popular

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert reccos on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

A cat eating a plate of fish on a dining room table.

All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Woman giving her white cat a vitamin.
weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Woman feeds gray cat dry food.

While they might not be working on their gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.

recipes

Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat.

two people preparing food for their dogs

These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie for the humans.

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Orange cat looking at peanuts on table.

They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.

Woman offering broccoli to her black cat.

They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...

