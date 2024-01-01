How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

Skip to main content

How pet parents keep their cool

Bengal cat with a calculator, bills and coins on the background of the room.
behavior

Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math

They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.
lifestyle

Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Young woman showing gray kitten.
health

5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Latest

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.
nutrition

Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?

And when can they have it?

Dog in Flood Waters.
lifestyle

3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

A young girl brushing her teeth while her cat watches.
behavior

Why Does My Cat Follow Me to the Bathroom?

Uh, may I help you?

Wildly Popular

Health & Nutrition

White brown black scotish cat in woman hug, is about to sleep, Asian woman holding cute cat in herarm beside the window and curtain with relaxing emotion.
health

Kidney Disease in Cats: Symptoms, Signs, and Treatments

If you notice some of these things, talk to your vet.

Black and white cat scratching with its paw.
health

Ringworms in Cats: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis

Well, it’s not a fun thing to deal with, for starters.

Well, it’s not a fun thing to deal with, for starters.

Man and cat looking at each other with affection.
health

Diabetes in Cats: Symptoms, Treatments, and Prognosis

Here are the signs to look out for.

Here are the signs to look out for.

Behavior

Woman watching cat on her bed.
behavior

Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?

It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.

cat meowing
behavior

Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively

How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.

How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.

Woman and her cat sleeping soundly in bed.
behavior

Can Cats Snore?

Cats—they’re just like us.

Cats—they’re just like us.

Lifestyle

Sad woman looking for her lost cat, hanging posters with missing pet photo.
lifestyle

Do You Have a Lost Cat? Here Are the 8 Steps to Take Right Now

Follow these expert tips so your bestie can come home ASAP.

Woman holding two young kittens.
lifestyle

And what you can do to help.

Woman petting her brown and white cat on the couch.
lifestyle

You know you’ve wondered this...

Shopping

Woman playing with her cat with a feather wand.
shopping
Two cute kittens are sitting near their litter box.
shopping

Best Odor-Control Cat Litter

A necessity, really.

A necessity, really.

Cat drinking out of MiaCara cat bowl.
shopping

The Best Cat Bowls of 2024

It’s chow time.

It’s chow time.