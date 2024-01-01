Articles by Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, CVPP, CHPV
Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, CVPP, CHPV
Dr. Shea Cox is the founder of BluePearl Pet Hospice and is a global leader in animal hospice and palliative care. With a focus on technology, innovation and education, her efforts are changing the end-of-life landscape in veterinary medicine.
- lifestyle
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- health
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking In the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
- health
Reverse Sneezing in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.
Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- health
Hot Spots on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- lifestyle
11 New Year’s Resolutions For Dog Parents Looking to Level Up
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
- health
Why Do Dogs Fart? Causes and Remedies for Dog Flatulence
Expert solutions for your pup’s unfortunate flatulence.
Expert solutions for your pup’s unfortunate flatulence.
- health
Vet Advice and Home Remedies For Dog Scooting
A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”
A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”
- health
Is My Dog’s Poop Normal?
From bloody poop to diarrhea—all your dog’s poop problems explained.
From bloody poop to diarrhea—all your dog’s poop problems explained.
- health
8 Holiday Hazards That May Be Fun For You But Not Your Pet
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
- health
HGE in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment
Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know.
Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- health
Trick or Treat — or Trip to the ER?
Scarier than Halloween Kills.
Scarier than Halloween Kills.
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
- health
Giardia in Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of This Parasite
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in lakes, read this.
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in lakes, read this.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken, or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home — and when it’s best to seek professional help.
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home — and when it’s best to seek professional help.
- health
Paraphimosis In Dogs: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Paraphimosis
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments — and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP.
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments — and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Cataracts in Dogs
Here’s how to spot the eye condition and help your dog see more clearly.
Here’s how to spot the eye condition and help your dog see more clearly.
- health
Heat Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment, and Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise.
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung by a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe At the Beach
5 tips to help your pup have fun in the sun — safely.
5 tips to help your pup have fun in the sun — safely.
- health
Why Foxtails Are So Dangerous for Your Dog
Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.
Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.
- health
“Old Dog” Vestibular Disease and Treatment
If you have an older dog, they could have a condition called idiopathic “old dog” vestibular disease. Here's everything you need to know.
If you have an older dog, they could have a condition called idiopathic “old dog” vestibular disease. Here's everything you need to know.
- health
9 Ways to Make Sure Your Pup Has a Chill and Safe Memorial Day
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
- health
How to Do a DIY Dog Checkup in 7 Steps
You can do a DIY exam on your dog from your couch.
You can do a DIY exam on your dog from your couch.
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- health
Here’s Why Your Dog’s Breath Is the Worst
It might be a sign of a bigger issue.
It might be a sign of a bigger issue.
- health
DIY Pet Physical Exam: How to Check Your Dog’s Breathing & Skin
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to get comfortable checking your dog’s breathing, respiratory rate, and skin hydration.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to get comfortable checking your dog’s breathing, respiratory rate, and skin hydration.
- health
Snail Bait Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe — but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe — but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- health
Is Your Senior Dog Sundowning?
If your senior dog seems confused, restless, or irritable after dark, they may have sundowners syndrome. Here’s how to deal.
If your senior dog seems confused, restless, or irritable after dark, they may have sundowners syndrome. Here’s how to deal.
- health
Advantage vs. Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products.
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products.
- health
DIY Physical Exam Part 2 — How to Check Your Dog for Infections
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.
- health
DIY Physical Exam Part 4 — How to Examine Your Dog’s Stomach and Skeleton
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to properly examine your dog’s stomach and musculoskeletal system.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to properly examine your dog’s stomach and musculoskeletal system.
- health
DIY Physical Exam Part 1 — How to Check Your Dog’s Vitals
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse, and check their heart rate.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse, and check their heart rate.
- health
Does My Dog Have Cushing’s Disease?
Hyperadrenocorticism can be dangerous. Find out how to spot and treat it.
Hyperadrenocorticism can be dangerous. Find out how to spot and treat it.
- health
Scared Stiff: How to Spot Tetanus in Dogs
Yes, dogs can get tetanus too — and not just from rusty nails.
Yes, dogs can get tetanus too — and not just from rusty nails.
- health
Are Marrow Bones Safe for Dogs?
Dr. Shea Cox warns pet parents about the unexpected dangers of dog bones.
Dr. Shea Cox warns pet parents about the unexpected dangers of dog bones.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Gorilla Glue
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm — get your dog to the vet ASAP.
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm — get your dog to the vet ASAP.
- health
Bromethalin Toxicity in Dogs
It might sound obvious, but these rodenticides are harmful to pups.
It might sound obvious, but these rodenticides are harmful to pups.
- health
How Pet Hospice Can Help When It’s Nearly Time
Veterinary hospice and palliative care expert Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, on an alternative to euthanasia.
Veterinary hospice and palliative care expert Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, on an alternative to euthanasia.
- health
Zinc Toxicity in Dogs: Common Cents Caution for Pets
Swallowing a penny comes at a high price for dogs.
Swallowing a penny comes at a high price for dogs.
- health
Yikes, There’s Another Leptospirosis Outbreak
NY and LA have one more thing in common: a deadly disease spread by rats is putting pets and people at risk.
NY and LA have one more thing in common: a deadly disease spread by rats is putting pets and people at risk.
- health
Beware of Bloat in Dogs
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies — if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it's treated.
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies — if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it's treated.
- health
Be Prepared: Four Pet Emergency Room Essentials for Pet Parents
Lay the groundwork for quick, low-stress treatment.
Lay the groundwork for quick, low-stress treatment.
- health
What To Do If A Snake Bites Your Dog
Step one: Get your pup to the vet ASAP.
Step one: Get your pup to the vet ASAP.
- health
15 Things You Think Are Toxic for Dogs — But Actually Aren't
From (human) prescription meds to poinsettia plants, these "toxic" items may not be so bad for your pup.
From (human) prescription meds to poinsettia plants, these "toxic" items may not be so bad for your pup.
- health
Raw Dough and Dogs Don’t Mix
Active yeast puts dogs at risk for obstruction and alcohol poisoning.
Active yeast puts dogs at risk for obstruction and alcohol poisoning.
- lifestyle
How to Keep your Lawn Free from Urine Spots
Hint: Those “grass-saving” supplements for dogs don’t work — and may even harm your pup.
Hint: Those “grass-saving” supplements for dogs don’t work — and may even harm your pup.
- behavior
7 Weird Dog Behaviors Explained
Chasing their tails, eating grass, and rolling in garbage — should you worry?
Chasing their tails, eating grass, and rolling in garbage — should you worry?
- health
Blood Donor Dogs: The Importance of Canine Blood Transfusion
Can your dog give the gift of life?
Can your dog give the gift of life?
- health
Are Hops Poisonous to Dogs?
If you’re home brewing beer, beware of this highly toxic bitter plant.
If you’re home brewing beer, beware of this highly toxic bitter plant.
- health
Acupuncture for Dogs?
Is complementary and alternative medicine right for your dog?
Is complementary and alternative medicine right for your dog?