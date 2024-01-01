mental health
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
You Can’t Fly With Your Your ESA, But Your PSD Is Welcome on a Plane
Find out how here, including what the heck those acronyms mean.
Chemistry Between People and Dogs Is Real (It’s Science)
How the “love hormone” oxytocin connects us with our pups.
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
How Service Dogs Can Ease Veterans’ PTSD
According to a study, trained service dogs can interrupt panic attacks, wake veterans from nightmares, and more.
Doctor’s Orders: Get a Dog
Harvard scientists confirm the myriad physical and psychological benefits of pet parenthood.
108-Year-Old Woman Says Dogs Are the Secret to a Long Life
She says not having kids — and only dogs — is a huge contributor. Makes you think.
Building a Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up — but it’s perfectly complete.
How 5 Pet Parents’ Lives Had a Glow-Up After They Got Their Pets
Turns out finding community isn’t so hard when you’ve got a cute pal to help get you out of the house.
“Griffin’s Heart” Should Be Your Go-To Grief Guide
A pet-loss workbook sounds corny, but this gentle, realistic book lets you go at your own pace to heal.
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
Kelsey Darragh’s Pit Bull, Hippo, Is Her True Soulmate
The filmmaker, comedian, and mental health advocate’s boyfriend didn’t want to adopt their foster pup. She ditched the guy and kept the dog.
Pirate the Pit Bull Is Asha Leo’s “Person”
How the Pit Bull advocate is bolstered by her Instagram-famous psychiatric support dog.
How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
How to Take Your Dog On a Mindful Nature Walk
Wellness experts and animal trainers agree: a tuned-in spring outing can be restorative for both people and pets.
Do You Have the Puppy Blues?
Don’t worry: It’s normal to feel sad or anxious after welcoming a new puppy into your life.
These Organizations Support Domestic Violence Survivors and Their Pets
Learn how you can support their efforts.
How My Dog Helps Me Stay Sober
Brie reminds me that my sobriety is so much bigger than myself.
5 Places Where Therapy Dogs Do Their Best Work
At airports, hospitals, schools, and more, therapy dogs make things better.
10 Places Where Your ESA Is — and Is Not — Allowed
Not every public place allows ESAs — but there are ways to advocate for yourself and your needs when your pup or other ESA is not on the guest list.
- lifestyle
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
Uvalde Students Have Some New Pals Going Back to School With Them: Dogs
How Golden Retrievers are helping Uvalde, TX, students return to class after the May 2022 tragedy.
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal
A climate psychologist on how to deal with eco-anxiety: “We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet.”
The Only Star More Fierce Than Shea Couleé? Her Pomeranian, Baby
The Drag Race All Star on astrology, mental health, and the importance of pets to people in the LGBTQ+ community:
“Baby has no idea about my public persona. She literally just loves me exactly for who I am.”
5 Ways Minna Lee and Her Corgi Prioritize Their Collective Mental Health
The wellness entrepreneur on living with and learning from her anxious dog, from taking breaks to setting boundaries.
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the “spiritual journey” of pet parenthood.
How Alison Wu’s Dog Is a Positive Force for Her Mental Health
The lifestyle blogger and creative director’s Spaniel helps her stay grounded:
“When life gets inevitably turbulent, Tilly offers me much-needed stability, support, and calm.”
Gemma Correll Talks Pug Life and Mental Health
How the illustrator’s rescue dogs improve her psychological well-being. (Spoiler: Pugs make pretty great weighted blankets.)
How My Dog Helped Me Get Through the Pandemic Alone
“She was my lockdown companion, but I had to learn to slowly navigate my fears and anxiety without her as my constant companion.”
Rafael Mantesso’s Muse, Jimmy, Helped Him Draw A New Path
The Insta-famous Brazilian illustrator on making art, living with autism, and loving a Bull Terrier.
Photographer Bridget Badore & Queso Share Zodiac Signs, Personal Spaces, Lots of Feelings
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
Flying with An Emotional Support Animal
Are ESA alpacas and peacocks mocking people with real disorders? A service-dog owner and flight attendant get real.
Stress Busting Benefits of Airport Therapy Dogs
These working dogs calm harried travelers.