Everything you need advice on – those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips and more – to keep your kitten purring.

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.
nutrition

Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?

And when can they have it?

kitten

Everything you need—advice on those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips, and more—to keep your kitten purring.

A hand holding a kitten with a cat tattooed at the hand.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.

cat getting a vaccine at the vet

A vet gets the facts straight.

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.

