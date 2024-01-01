Articles by Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire is a writer, editor, and pet parent to two dogs and a cat. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, playing Animal Crossing, or being an obnoxious nerd about her favorite movies and TV shows. She lives in Maryland, where she constantly debates whether or not to get a third dog.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- behavior
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- behavior
Can Dogs See Ghosts? What Science Says
This isn’t The Sixth Sense, but dogs are powerfully perceptive.
- lifestyle
Is My Dog’s Name More Dog or Human?
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names.
- lifestyle
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Skiing With Your Dog
Dogs don’t have to be pro athletes to enjoy some quality time in the snow.
- behavior
Why Is My Dog Being Clingy?
Your dog’s Velcro habits are cute—but not always convenient.
- behavior
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.
- health
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this New Year’s Eve.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- health
6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe From the Respiratory Illness Sweeping the U.S.
Don’t panic about the mysterious illness affecting dogs in the U.S. Instead, take these steps to protect your pup.
- health
A “Last-Ditch Effort” Antibiotic May Help Cure the Mystery Dog Illness
What we know about the antibiotic chloramphenicol.
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat—is that really a thing?
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with fish fingers like you can with your toddler. Here are some things you can do
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Lay on Your Feet?
Not that anyone’s complaining...
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out “B-A-T-H.”
- behavior
Why Is My Dog Twitching In Their Sleep?
No need to panic, but keep that video you just took in case a vet needs to see it.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms or Bad Omens?
August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Let’s dispel some silly superstitions that haunt them.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.
- health
Canine Respiratory Illnesses Are Spreading Across the U.S.
What we know and what dog parents should look out for.
- lifestyle
Can Cats See Color?
Short answer: Yes — but not the way we do.
- behavior
Cats vs. Dogs: Exploring Feline Intelligence and Canine IQ
A common (if not silly) question with a complicated answer.
- lifestyle
Cat Allergies: Do Hypoallergenic Cats Exist?
If the sniffles are getting you down, don’t stress: You have options.
- lifestyle
Building a Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up — but it’s perfectly complete.
- lifestyle
“Four-Legged Hero” Wilson the Search Dog Remains Missing
A Belgian Shepherd who rescued four kids lost in the Amazon rainforest has disappeared into the jungle.
- behavior
You Might Be the Reason Your Cat Is So Moody, Study Finds
Good thing they can’t talk about you in therapy.
- lifestyle
The Oldest Dog to Ever Live Just Turned 31
Happy birthday, Bobi!
- behavior
Turns Out Humans Kind of Suck at Recognizing the Signs of Dog Aggression
A PSA to pay better attention to our best friends’ body language.
- lifestyle
7 Things You Can Do to Keep Your Pet Allergies in Check
While keeping your dog or cat at home where they belong.
- lifestyle
10 Places Where Your ESA Is — and Is Not — Allowed
Not every public place allows ESAs — but there are ways to advocate for yourself and your needs when your pup or other ESA is not on the guest list.
- lifestyle
How to Register Your Dog as a Service Dog
The short answer: No animal registration is required, but service dogs still need to be properly trained.
- lifestyle
10 Foster-Fail Stories That Will Tempt You to Do the Same
Adopting a foster pet doesn’t isn’t always the right choice. But for these families, it turned out to be the only one.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Holiday Decorations to Torture You
There is a way to keep these holiday chaos demons at bay — here are some tips.
- lifestyle
6 People Who Made Their Pets the Stars Of Their Wedding Cakes
Fall wedding season is winding down, so let’s talk about the best kind of wedding cakes: those with pets on top (or climbing the cake or biting into it). Really, all the cakes.
