Articles by Kat L. Smith
Kat L. Smith
Kat L. Smith is a writer and editor based in Queens, New York. They have written for LIVEKINDLY about a wide range of topics related to sustainability, lifestyle, house plant care, and food. They share their apartment with their adopted dog, Layla, and Vivi, a one-eared cat.
- nutrition
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
- lifestyle
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- lifestyle
The Plant Kween Has Spoken!
We’ve got the fabulous gardener’s take on pet-friendly plants.
- lifestyle
Pet-Friendly Pest Control for Your Summer Garden
Here’s how to be safe if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
- lifestyle
Smoke Is Engulfing NYC. Here Are Wildfire Safety Tips For Pets
As East Coast residents are aware, wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- behavior
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty.
- shopping
9 Pet-Safe Flower Bouquets For Mother’s Day
These stems are sure to make Mom smile (and avoid a trip to the pet ER).
- nutrition | Behind the Brand
Chi Dog Is Dishing Up Chinese Food-Therapy For Your Dog’s Bowl
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.
- health
7 “Purebred” Cat Breeds Likely to Suffer from Genetic Disorders
Especially while shelters are overcrowded, consider adopting a cat.
- health
Get This: While Your Cat Is High on Catnip, They’re Also Repelling Pests
Duuuude...where are the mosquitos?
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
How Phoebe Cheong Taught Her Cat to Respect Her 200 Plants
The photographer, plant enthusiast and “crazy cat lady” shares her tips and tricks.
