Articles by Kari Paul
Kari Paul
Kari Paul is a writer whose work has been published in the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, and New York Magazine. She has had an endless march of more than 20 foster kittens, cats, and dogs over the last few years and always cries when they leave.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Artist Lorien Stern on Finding the Perfect Hypoallergenic Pets (Ducks Included)
She couldn’t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.
She couldn’t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.
- lifestyle
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
“Yellowjackets” Actress Samantha Hanratty’s Dogs Remind Her of the Show’s Characters
At least when it comes to their personalities. Not, uh, the other thing.
At least when it comes to their personalities. Not, uh, the other thing.
- lifestyle
For the Resident Pets of This Animal Sanctuary, There’s No Compromise on Happiness
Happiness Compromise Farm is a queer and trans-founded-and-run animal sanctuary with four-legged residents who “couldn’t care less how you identify.”
Happiness Compromise Farm is a queer and trans-founded-and-run animal sanctuary with four-legged residents who “couldn’t care less how you identify.”
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.