non-toxic plants
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- health
Are Roses Toxic to My Cat?
Let’s just say this: There’s no excuse for your partner not to bring you a bouquet of these.
- health
Are Orchids Toxic to Cats?
Find out whether you can get that elaborate flower arrangement—or if you should skip it.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
- health
Are Spider Plants Toxic to Cats?
Learn what you should do if your “spider babies” and cat baby interact.
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to My Dog?
This is one of those “no, but also yes” answers. Read on.
- lifestyle
The Plant Kween Has Spoken!
We’ve got the fabulous gardener’s take on pet-friendly plants.
- health
Your Dog Can Absolutely Have Catnip
In fact, it chills them out.
- lifestyle
Garden Variety: Plants Safe for Our Pups
Boutique NYC nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Your Worries: Rooted’s Plants Are Safe For Pets
Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (your friend who is obsessed with their pet)? This is the one.
- shopping
This Catnip Grow Kit Provides Your Cat With a Houseplant They Can Actually Eat
If your loved ones with cats can’t keep a plant alive, this is the gift for them.