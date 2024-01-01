Why Does My Cat? Cat Behaviors & Traits Explained
From cat communication, meowing, kneading, licking, sleeping and more, explore and learn cat behaviors and the ‘why’ behind them.
- nutrition
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat Hiding?
No, they’re not on the lam. Here are four reasons your cat might be MIA.
- behavior
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal.
- behavior
What’s All the Cat Chatter About?
Scientists believe they could be mimicking the calls of their prey.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Wake Me Up At the Crack of Dawn?
A cat pawing at your face at 4 a.m. is hard to ignore, but cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo suggests you try.
- health
Is My Cat...Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr. Gary Weitzman says it could be cause for concern.