Zazie Todd is the creator of Companion Animal Psychology, an award-winning blog that shares the latest science about our animal companions and evidence-based ways to care for them. Todd has a PhD in Psychology and an Advanced Certificate in Feline Behavior from International Cat Care. Her award-winning book about dog behavior, Wag, was featured in The New York Times, Slate, and People Magazine. Todd lives in Maple Ridge, BC, with her husband, a dog, and two cats.