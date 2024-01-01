Articles by Victoria Stilwell, CCPDT
Victoria Stilwell, CCPDT
Victoria Stilwell is a world-renowned dog trainer, certified by the Animal Behavior and Training Associates Inc. and star of It’s Me or the Dog. A bestselling author, TV personality, and founder of both the Victoria Stilwell Academyopens in a new tab and Positivelyopens in a new tab (where she is editor-in-chef), Stilwell frequently appears in the media as a pet expert and is widely recognized and respected as a leader in the field of animal behavior.
She also serves on the Advisory Boards for DogTVopens in a new tab, Dognition, The Grey Muzzle Organizationopens in a new tab, RedRoveropens in a new tab, W-Underdogsopens in a new tab and Canine Assistantsopens in a new tab, and she is a member of the U.S. Association of Pet Dog Trainers (APDT) and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC).
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How to Stop Your Dog From Barking
The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate-train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Train My Adult Rescue Dog to Stop Scent Marking All Over the House?”
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Tame a Sassy Pup?”
Internationally renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell's tips for training pushy puppies.
