Victoria Stilwell is a world-renowned dog trainer, certified by the Animal Behavior and Training Associates Inc. and star of It's Me or the Dog. A bestselling author, TV personality, and founder of both the Victoria Stilwell Academy and Positively (where she is editor-in-chef), Stilwell frequently appears in the media as a pet expert and is widely recognized and respected as a leader in the field of animal behavior.

She also serves on the Advisory Boards for DogTV, Dognition, The Grey Muzzle Organization, RedRover, W-Underdogs and Canine Assistants, and she is a member of the U.S. Association of Pet Dog Trainers (APDT) and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC).