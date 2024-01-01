Articles by Todd Runestad
Todd Runestad
Todd Runestad lives in Colorado and has cycled through three sets of two dogs in the last 25 years. He is currently guardian of a cat and four chickens (hey, chickens are pets, too!). He writes about supplements and nutritional ingredients for NewHope.comopens in a new tab and NaturalProductsInsider.comopens in a new tab.
- health
Does Your Pet Want in On Your CBD?
6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
- nutrition
Supplements Are Going to the Dogs
An integrative vet helps suss out what’s beneficial versus what’s bogus.
