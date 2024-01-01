Articles by Tiffany Lovell, CPDT-KA, CSAT
Tiffany Lovell, CPDT-KA, CSAT
Tiffany Lovell, CPDT-KA, CSAT is the owner of Cold Nose College in Florida. They offer local private, in-home training, and behavior consulting along with distance consults and remote training for separation anxiety. Tiffany shares her home with a menagerie of beloved pets and an animal-loving husband.
- behavior
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside the Literal Box
How to treat and prevent confinement anxiety.
