Tara Schatz· The Wildest · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Articles by Tara Schatz

Author placeholder

Tara Schatz

Tara is a freelance writer and travel blogger with a passion for outdoor adventures. She is currently a volunteer coordinator for the Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy raising program and has raised 10 puppies for Guiding Eyes. She is fortunate to live with two retired guide dogs who are always looking for new adventures. Tara currently blogs at Back Road Ramblers where she shares travel tips, adventure destinations, and dog-friendly vacation ideas for the wanderer in everyone. 

Most Popular