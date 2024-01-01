Articles by Tamar Arslanian
Tamar Arslanian
Tamar Arslanian is founder of the popular blog IHAVECAT and author of the book Shop Cats of New York written-up in the New York Times, USA Today and New York Post. She has consulted pet brands on marketing and social media, written for numerous outlets (i.e., Buzzfeed, Dodo, Catster), and shares her home with two rescue cats and the occasional foster. For her day job, Tamar has served as vice president of account management at numerous high-profile New York City advertising agencies.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Meet This Colony of Accidentally Insta-Famous Cats
How one cat colony inspired their hundreds of thousands of social media followers to care about cat rescue — and became superstars in the process.
How one cat colony inspired their hundreds of thousands of social media followers to care about cat rescue — and became superstars in the process.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Mission Meow Has a Clever (Cat-Like) Approach to Fundraising
Because rescue kitties deserve your crowdfunding cash, too.
Because rescue kitties deserve your crowdfunding cash, too.
- health
How to Help an Asthmatic Cat Breathe Easy
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there.
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there.