Articles by Shannon Kopp
Shannon Kopp
Shannon Kopp, author of Pound for Pound, is a writer, eating disorder survivor, and animal welfare advocate. She has worked and volunteered at various animal shelters throughout San Diego and Los Angeles, where shelter dogs helped her to discover a healthier, more joyful way of living. Her mission is to help every shelter dog find a loving home, and to raise awareness about eating disorders and animal welfare issues.
- lifestyle
11 Things I Learned Volunteering at an Animal Shelter
You too can get rescued by shelter animals.
You too can get rescued by shelter animals.