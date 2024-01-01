Scott McGrane, PhD, is a Research Manager leading the sensory team at the Waltham Pet Care Science Institute in the UK. Waltham is the global science centre for Mars Petcare. Scott has a PhD in chemistry and has worked in the field of pet sensory science and palatability research for over 20 years, with nearly 40 peer-reviewed publications and patents in the area. Scott loves cats and dogs (of course!) and in his free time enjoys travelling, gardening, and watching movies.