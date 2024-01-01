Articles by Roschelle Heuberger, PhD
Roschelle Heuberger, PhD
Roschelle Heuberger, PhD, is a Registered Dietitian, an Associate Professor of Nutrition and director of the Clinical Nutrition graduate program at Central Michigan University.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your pup (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks.
- nutrition
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients, and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Stew for Your Dog
Make this easy chicken stew for your pup.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
10 Healthy “People” Foods for Dogs
You might be surprised that these common health foods are totally safe for pups.
