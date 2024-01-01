Articles by Robb Fritz
Robb Fritz
Robb Fritz is a writer, digital editor, producer, and content creator. He has previously written for McSweeney’s Internet Tendency where he penned a column entitled “History’s a Bitch: A Dog Walk Through Time.” He is now expanding his writing to include cats, which makes sense as he lives with two of them, along with his wife and daughter. They recently moved from LA to the much smaller town of Fairfield, Iowa, where they are surrounded by deer, geese, and a lot of cottontail.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- behavior
How Catnip Blisses Out Cats
I’m so high right meow.
- lifestyle
How to Move with a Cat (and Keep Yowling to a Minimum)
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s pro tips on how to survive a week in a car with not one, but two cats.
