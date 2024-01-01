Articles by Rebecca Wallick, J.D.
Rebecca Wallick, J.D.
Rebecca Wallick, was long-time contributing editor for The Bark magazine and retired family law attorney, she lives with two dogs and runs mountain trails at every opportunity.
- lifestyle
Summer Camps For You and Your Dog
Shack up with your pup in a cabin and live the summer camp dream together.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Trust For Your Pet ASAP
Making sure your pet is financially set isn’t weird — it’s smart.
- health
Call Alfred Hitchcock — Can Dogs Get Vertigo?
Learn the signs to look out for this condition.
- lifestyle
Who Keeps the Dog in a Divorce?
Legal experts weigh in on developing pet custody issues.
- lifestyle
What it’s Like to Raise a Guide Dog Puppy
A volunteer with Guide Dogs for the Blind shares her experience.
- lifestyle
Maui Humane Society’s Innovative Programs Unite Dogs and Island Visitors
This shelter program gives its dogs a day of fun, hanging with a vacationer who’s primed to go out and explore.
- lifestyle
Stress Busting Benefits of Airport Therapy Dogs
These working dogs calm harried travelers.
- lifestyle
How to Start a Dog Camp
Dog Camp 101: What I learned by starting my own dog camp.
- health
Digging into the Fine Print of Pet Insurance
Risk Management: Understanding pet insurance plans.
