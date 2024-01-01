Articles by Oneal Bogan, DVM
Oneal Bogan, DVM
Oneal Bogan, DVM, is a mixed animal veterinarian from Colorado. Dr. Bogan loves the variety of animals she gets to work with. She owns her own mobile practice which provides at-home care to large and small animals. Dr. Bogan also works at a local small animal clinic. In her free time, Dr. Bogan loves to hike, ride horses, and read. She also loves writing and hopes her advice helps all pets live a happy, healthy life.
- health
When, Exactly, Should You Vaccinate Your Puppy?
If it’s time for a round of shots (no, not that kind), follow this guide.
- health
UTIs Suck for Your Cat, Too
Here’s how to help them get relief.
- health
10 Things to Ask at Your First Vet Visit
There are no stupid questions — well, when it comes to your dog’s health.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Spaying and Neutering Your Dog
A vet’s take on why it’s a smart choice. Snip, snip!
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Heartworm
Heartworm disease is as gnarly as it sounds. Here’s how to prevent a horror story from coming true for your pet.
- health
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the ER — Stat
Trust me, I’m a vet.
