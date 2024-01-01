Mia Mercado· The Wildest · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Articles by Mia Mercado

Mia Mercado with her small white dog

Mia Mercado

Mia Mercado is a writer whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times, and The Cut. She’s also the author of two essay collections, She’s Nice Though and Weird But Normal. Mia has a dog named Ava who is an adorable little freak just like her mother.

Most Popular